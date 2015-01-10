Stevenage 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

Stevenage beat AFC Wimbledon to extend their unbeaten run to five games and move within a point of the play-offs.

Chris Beardsley missed two good chances for the Boro early on but Tom Pett drilled them ahead from close range.

The lead lasted just three minutes as George Francomb curled in left-footed from 12 yards to level at the break.

But Stevenage moved eighth with a fourth win in five when Simon Walton's clinical penalty followed Deji Oshilaja's foul on Dean Wells.

Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"The conditions were really tough and certainly in the first half we were pegged back by the wind. The boys had to work really hard and up until the goal I thought we were terrific.

"Second half we had it all to do and we took the game to them. We then did enough to see the game out although we did defend a bit deep.

On the penalty: "From my angle it looked like common assault. I think everyone in the ground thought it was a penalty. Managers are going to protest decisions here and there, but in the cold light of day I think he'll realise it was a penalty.

"Calvin (Zola) will score goals in League Two and he will be a vital player if we can keep him fit for the second half of the season. So it's good to see him out there for 30 minutes and hopefully we'll get some more minutes in him on Thursday."

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

"I thought it was a draw, I thought both teams deserved a draw. It's decisions that other people make that take it away from you so unfortunately you have to accept it.

On penalty decisions: "It wasn't a foul, it's not like he caught him late with a bad tackle. He's watching the ball and they've clashed heads.

"It doesn't surprise me that is was given - it was a brave call to do it.

"That was the game from the first minute to the last and we lost a game because of it."