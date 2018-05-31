BBC Sport - FA Cup: Derby 1-0 Southport highlights

Derby 1-0 Southport

Watch highlights as Chris Martin's injury-time penalty breaks Southport hearts and sends Derby into the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win at the iPro Stadium.

The Conference side looked on course to force the tie to a replay, with goalkeeper David Raya Martin making a series of saves to keep the Rams at bay.

But their resistance was finally broken when Luke Foster tripped Johnny Russell in the area and Martin converted the resulting spot-kick.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Derby 1-0 Southport

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories