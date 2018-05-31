Watch highlights as Chris Martin's injury-time penalty breaks Southport hearts and sends Derby into the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win at the iPro Stadium.

The Conference side looked on course to force the tie to a replay, with goalkeeper David Raya Martin making a series of saves to keep the Rams at bay.

But their resistance was finally broken when Luke Foster tripped Johnny Russell in the area and Martin converted the resulting spot-kick.

