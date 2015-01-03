Saido Berahino scores four times as West Brom reach the FA Cup fourth round with a ruthless victory over non-league Gateshead at The Hawthorns.

The 21-year-old striker took his goal tally to 13 for the season with some clinical finishing to give new Albion boss Tony Pulis a win in his first home game.

Victor Anichebe, Chris Brunt and James Morrison also found the net.

