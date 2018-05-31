BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leicester 1-0 Newcastle highlights

Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

Leicester City knock Newcastle United out of the third round of the FA Cup thanks to a Leonardo Ulloa header at the King Power stadium.

The hosts, bottom of the Premier League, went ahead when Ulloa headed home Matty James's deflected effort.

John Carver was in charge of the Magpies as his reign as interim boss continued on the day former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was confirmed as Crystal Palace's new boss.

Top Stories