BBC Sport - FA Cup: Millwall 3-3 Bradford highlights

Millwall 3-3 Bradford

Ricardo Fuller's late goal earns Millwall an FA Cup third round replay with Bradford City as they share a 3-3 thriller at The Den.

Billy Knott's powerful shot put the visitors ahead before Scott McDonald equalised with a diving header.

Fuller steered in McDonald's cross to put the Lions in front, but an own-goal from Sid Nelson and Knott's volley gave Bradford the lead once more and Fuller slotted home a leveller.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Millwall 3-3 Bradford

Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Too many Man Utd critics - Mourinho

Video

We can't keep doing this - Dele Alli on FA Cup defeat

Video

Klopp criticises West Brom pitch

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Baggies boss Moore 'really delighted' after Liverpool draw

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Top Stories