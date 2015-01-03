Ricardo Fuller's late goal earns Millwall an FA Cup third round replay with Bradford City as they share a 3-3 thriller at The Den.

Billy Knott's powerful shot put the visitors ahead before Scott McDonald equalised with a diving header.

Fuller steered in McDonald's cross to put the Lions in front, but an own-goal from Sid Nelson and Knott's volley gave Bradford the lead once more and Fuller slotted home a leveller.

