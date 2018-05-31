BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tranmere 2-6 Swansea highlights

Tranmere 2-6 Swansea

Swansea move into the fourth round of the FA Cup after comfortably beating League Two side Tranmere Rovers 6-2 away at Prenton Park.

Nathan Dyer, Tom Carroll, Mo Barrow, Wayne Routledge and a brace by Bafetimbi Gomis secured the victory for the Swans, while Max Power and Cole Stockton scored what proved to be consolation goals for Rovers.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories