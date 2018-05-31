Swansea move into the fourth round of the FA Cup after comfortably beating League Two side Tranmere Rovers 6-2 away at Prenton Park.

Nathan Dyer, Tom Carroll, Mo Barrow, Wayne Routledge and a brace by Bafetimbi Gomis secured the victory for the Swans, while Max Power and Cole Stockton scored what proved to be consolation goals for Rovers.

