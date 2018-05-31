BBC Sport - FA Cup: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Bristol City highlights
Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as Matt Smith's second-half header earns Bristol City an FA Cup third-round replay against Doncaster Rovers.
The on-loan striker guided Luke Ayling's cross past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with 15 minutes remaining.
Luke McCullough had put Doncaster ahead before the break, hooking the ball in off the post after City failed to clear Harry Forrester's corner.
Available to UK users only.