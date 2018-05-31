BBC Sport - FA Cup: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Reading highlights

Huddersfield 0-1 Reading

  • From the section FA Cup

Nick Blackman's goal gives Reading a narrow win over their Championship counterparts Huddersfield in a low quality tie in the FA Cup third round.

After a scrappy first half James Vaughan spurned the game's best chance, heading over at the back post from Jack Robinson's cross from the left byeline.

Blackman finished low into the corner after Hal Robson-Kanu's pass with the game's only shot on target.

Jonathan Hogg picked up a late second yellow card as Huddersfield fell short.

Top videos

Video

Huddersfield 0-1 Reading

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories