BBC Sport - FA Cup: Charlton 1-2 Blackburn highlights

Charlton 1-2 Blackburn

Chris Taylor scores twice as Blackburn beat 10-man Charlton 2-1 to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Taylor headed home early on to put Rovers ahead, and after a 12-minute delay in the first half because of a blackout, the hosts levelled through Johann Gudmundsson.

But four minutes later Taylor finished from six yards to win the tie, as Charlton's Yoni Buyens was sent off.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories