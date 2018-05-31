Chris Taylor scores twice as Blackburn beat 10-man Charlton 2-1 to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Taylor headed home early on to put Rovers ahead, and after a 12-minute delay in the first half because of a blackout, the hosts levelled through Johann Gudmundsson.

But four minutes later Taylor finished from six yards to win the tie, as Charlton's Yoni Buyens was sent off.

