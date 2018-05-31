Stoke City score three goals in the last 10 minutes to save their blushes and secure a 3-1 win at home against Wrexham in the FA Cup third round at the Britannia Stadium.

The Conference side - 95 places below the Potters in the football pyramid - led through Marc Carrington's header, sending 5,000 travelling fans wild.

But Marko Arnautovic and a brace from Stephen Ireland turned the game around as Stoke reached round four.

