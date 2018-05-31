BBC Sport - FA Cup: Stoke 3-1 Wrexham highlights

Stoke 3-1 Wrexham

Stoke City score three goals in the last 10 minutes to save their blushes and secure a 3-1 win at home against Wrexham in the FA Cup third round at the Britannia Stadium.

The Conference side - 95 places below the Potters in the football pyramid - led through Marc Carrington's header, sending 5,000 travelling fans wild.

But Marko Arnautovic and a brace from Stephen Ireland turned the game around as Stoke reached round four.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Stoke 3-1 Wrexham

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories