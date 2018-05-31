BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rotherham United 1-5 Bournemouth highlights

Rotherham 1-5 Bournemouth

Championship leaders Bournemouth come from a goal down to thrash Rotherham 5-1 and move into the FA Cup fourth round.

Richard Brindley's deflected effort put the hosts ahead but Shaun MacDonald pulled the Cherries level with a calm finish just before the interval.

Dan Gosling then fed Junior Stanislas who rounded the keeper and tapped in.

Ryan Fraser made it 3-1 after good work from Yann Kermorgant who then hit two in four minutes, meeting Stanislas's centre and then slotting in a fifth.

Top Stories