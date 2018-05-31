BBC Sport - FA Cup third round: Best goals so far

FA Cup third round: Best goals so far

Watch the best goals from Friday and Saturday's matches in the FA Cup third round.

Kadeem Harris got the weekend under way with a hooked volley in Cardiff's 3-1 win over Colchester, while Saido Berahino's headline-grabbing performance for West Brom featured two perfectly-placed finishes.

Swansea's Bafetimbi Gomis and Charlton's Johann Berg Gudmundsson also feature.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories