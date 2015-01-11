Premier League
Man Utd0Southampton1

Manchester United 0-1 Southampton

By Marc Higginson

BBC Sport

Dusan Tadic, Southampton
Dusan Tadic now has four goals this season

Southampton picked up their first league victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 27 years to move up to third in the Premier League.

Louis van Gaal's side failed to record a single shot on target as their 10-match unbeaten league run was ended.

Dusan Tadic scored the only goal of the game when he tapped in calmly from 12 yards after Graziano Pelle's effort had come back off the near post.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Saints can fight for Europe - Koeman

The Reds improved after the goal but Juan Mata missed two good chances.

It is the first time United have been beaten at home since their opening day reverse against Swansea and reaffirms Southampton's top-four credentials, as Ronald Koeman's side backed up their home win against Arsenal with another three points.

The visitors had not won at Old Trafford in the top tier since January 1988 - a run stretching back 19 games - and this result was built on a 10th clean sheet in 21 games.

Even after centre-half Toby Alderweireld left the pitch injured in the first half, Southampton remained well-drilled and limited United's array of attacking talent to very few chances.

United's front four, plus wing-backs Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia, cost the club almost £200m in transfer fees but the best they managed in a poor first half was Angel Di Maria's shot which was dragged past an upright.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Southampton were lucky - Louis van Gaal

Nathaniel Clyne also shot wide for the visitors, while some smart defending from Jose Fonte blocked Robin van Persie's effort.

The game was being played at a sedate pace and only burst into life when Tadic completed a fine move after good work from James Ward-Prowse and Pelle.

United took off former Southampton full-back Luke Shaw and switched Daley Blind to the left, and the Dutchman's dangerous deliveries presented the Reds with two good chances to level.

First, he whipped in a dangerous ball which goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to deal with and Mata's shot went just wide.

Minutes later, Blind drove a low ball into the box and Mata stabbed over from six yards out.

However Saints held on for arguably their most impressive victory of the season and one which puts them three points clear in the Champions League places.

Manchester United v Southampton
How the teams lined up at the start of the game
Toby Alderweireld, Southampton
Southampton lost Toby Alderweireld to injury in the first half
Juan Mata, Manchester United
Juan Mata missed two good chances to equalise late on
Southampton celebrate at Old Trafford
Southampton have followed a six-match winless run (D1, L5) in all competitions with a six-game unbeaten streak
Je Suis Charlie
Some supporters held aloft signs to remember the victims of last week's terror attacks in Paris

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 4Jones
  • 12Smalling
  • 17Blind
  • 16CarrickBooked at 76mins
  • 25A Valencia
  • 8Mata
  • 10Rooney
  • 3ShawSubstituted forBlackettat 64'minutes
  • 20van PersieBooked at 58minsSubstituted forHerreraat 61'minutes
  • 7Di MaríaSubstituted forFellainiat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 21Herrera
  • 31Fellaini
  • 32Valdés
  • 33McNair
  • 42Blackett
  • 49Wilson

Southampton

  • 23Forster
  • 2Clyne
  • 6José Fonte
  • 17AlderweireldSubstituted forGardosat 21'minutes
  • 21BertrandBooked at 35mins
  • 8DavisSubstituted forReedat 80'minutes
  • 12Wanyama
  • 4Schneiderlin
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 19PellèBooked at 75mins
  • 22EliaSubstituted forTadicat 63'minutesBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 1Davis
  • 5Gardos
  • 7Long
  • 11Tadic
  • 27Isgrove
  • 28Reed
  • 33Targett
Referee:
Phil Dowd
Attendance:
75,395

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 1.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ander Herrera.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dusan Tadic (Southampton) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Offside, Southampton. Fraser Forster tries a through ball, but Graziano Pellè is caught offside.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Jose Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jose Fonte.

Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Valencia with a cross.

Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antonio Valencia with a cross.

Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).

Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Harrison Reed replaces Steven Davis.

Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.

Offside, Southampton. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Steven Davis is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Michael Carrick (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Carrick (Manchester United).

Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Graziano Pellè (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).

Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Davis (Southampton).

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Ángel Di María.

Booking

Dusan Tadic (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 0, Southampton 1. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Graziano Pellè (Southampton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Chris Smalling (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).

Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Manchester United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Tyler Blackett replaces Luke Shaw.

Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Dusan Tadic replaces Eljero Elia.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Ander Herrera replaces Robin van Persie because of an injury.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21154246192749
2Man City21145245202547
3Southampton21123635152039
4Man Utd21107434211337
5Arsenal21106537251236
6Tottenham2110473029134
7West Ham219663225733
8Liverpool219572927232
9Swansea218672625130
10Newcastle217682533-827
11Stoke217592227-526
12Everton215793034-422
13Aston Villa215791123-1222
14West Brom2156102029-921
15Crystal Palace214892231-920
16Sunderland2131171831-1320
17Burnley214891933-1420
18Hull2147102027-719
19QPR2154122337-1419
20Leicester2145122033-1317
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story