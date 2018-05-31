BBC Sport - FA Cup: QPR 0-3 Sheffield United highlights

QPR 0-3 Sheffield United

QPR are dumped out of the FA Cup third round as they are comfortably beaten 3-0 by League One outfit Sheffield United at Loftus Road.

Marc McNulty scored a first-half opener and Jamal Campbell-Ryce then twice capitalised on QPR defensive errors to complete a memorable win in London.

It means the Hoops have now won only two FA Cup matches in the last 14 seasons and have suffered 46 third-round losses out of 70 ties.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories