BBC Sport - FA Cup: QPR 0-3 Sheffield United highlights
QPR 0-3 Sheffield United
- From the section Football
QPR are dumped out of the FA Cup third round as they are comfortably beaten 3-0 by League One outfit Sheffield United at Loftus Road.
Marc McNulty scored a first-half opener and Jamal Campbell-Ryce then twice capitalised on QPR defensive errors to complete a memorable win in London.
It means the Hoops have now won only two FA Cup matches in the last 14 seasons and have suffered 46 third-round losses out of 70 ties.
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.
Available to UK users only.