James Milner scores an injury-time winner as Manchester City come from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the FA Cup third round.

Atdhe Nuhiu put the Owls into the lead when he swept home Stevie May's pass.

The 2011 winners failed to register a shot on target for more than an hour until Milner equalised when he slid the ball through the keeper's legs.

Milner, playing in an advanced striking role, completed the win from close range in injury time.