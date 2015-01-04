Watch match highlights as Crystal Palace beat Dover 4-0 to end their FA Cup adventure and give manager Alan Pardew a dream start on his return to the Eagles.

Scott Dann scored twice to put Palace in charge before strikers Dwight Gayle and Kevin Doyle added the gloss to a comfortable win.

Pardew scored the goal that took Crystal Palace to Wembley in 1990 and returned to the club as manager in January.

Available to UK users only.