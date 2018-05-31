Belgian international Christian Benteke scores an 88th minute winner to give Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Premier League outfit failed to muster a shot on target in the first half but rallied to knock the Tangerines out of the competition.

Blackpool are nine points from safety at the bottom of the Championship and have 22 games to save their second-tier status.

