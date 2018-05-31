FA Cup third round: Weekend's best goals

Watch the best goals from this weekend's FA Cup third round.

Willian opened the scoring for Chelsea with a 25-yarder to set the Blues on course to a 3-0 win over Watford, and Ander Herrera's wonderful volley helped Manchester United beat Yeovil 2-0.

Charlton's Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Swansea's Bafetimbi Gomis also feature.

Available to UK users only.