BBC Sport - FA Cup third round: Weekend's best goals

FA Cup third round: Weekend's best goals

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the best goals from this weekend's FA Cup third round.

Willian opened the scoring for Chelsea with a 25-yarder to set the Blues on course to a 3-0 win over Watford, and Ander Herrera's wonderful volley helped Manchester United beat Yeovil 2-0.

Charlton's Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Swansea's Bafetimbi Gomis also feature.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

FA Cup third round: Weekend's best goals

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories