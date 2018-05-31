Watch match highlights as Chelsea overcome Watford's resistance to score three second-half goals and book their place in round four of the FA Cup.

A moment of real class from Willian put Chelsea ahead, the Brazilian midfielder curled in a sublime finish from 22-yards to break the deadlock.

Loic Remy and Kurt Zouma added further goals to ease Chelsea through, but manager Jose Mourinho admitted afterwards that the visitors had made it "difficult" for his side.