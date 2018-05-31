BBC Sport looks back at the 1988 FA Cup final when Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang' beat Liverpool's 'Culture Club' 1-0 at Wembley.

Lawrie Sanchez's header from Dennis Wise's free-kick set up one of the tournaments great upsets, sealed when Dave Beasant denied John Aldridge from the penalty spot.

Wimbledon's victory over England's preeminent club came only 11 years after being elected to the Football League.

