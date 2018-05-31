Burnley and Tottenham will require a replay to decide who hosts Leicester in the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

After a dull first half Spurs took the lead when Nacer Chadli hammered in from inside the box from a Ben Davies cross.

But substitute Sam Vokes - in only his second appearance since returning from a serious knee injury - levelled for the hosts to secure a replay.

