Darragh Lenihan: Blackburn midfielder extends Burton loan

Darragh Lenihan joined Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011 and has captained the Championship club's development squad

Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Darragh Lenihan has extended his loan stay with League Two side Burton Albion from Blackburn Rovers until 7 February.

The 20-year-old has played eight games for the Brewers since initially arriving on a month's loan in October.

His stay was extended into the New Year following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's arrival as Brewers manager in November.

"He is a young boy, but he is playing as a man," 42-year-old Hasselbaink told the club website.

"It is very important that we keep him and luckily Blackburn have given us the permission to extend it."

"At the moment it is only until February 7th but hopefully we can then negotiate again."

Lenihan was in the starting line-up for Burton's 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, which saw the Brewers leapfrog their their opponents to go second in the table.