Isak Ssewankambo and coach Steve Round to join Derby County

Isak Ssewankambo and coach Steve Round are both poised to make their moves to Derby County official in the coming days

Ex-Chelsea defender Isak Ssewankambo has agreed a deal with Derby County, while Steve Round is poised to join Steve McClaren's coaching staff part-time, reports BBC Radio Derby.

Round, who was David Moyes' assistant at Manchester United and Everton, previously worked under McClaren when he was England and Middlesbrough boss.

They were also both part of Derby's backroom staff between 1995 and 1999.

Ssewankambo, 18, moves from NAC Breda after a trial period with the Rams.

The Sweden Under-21 international, who can play at right-back or in midfield, helped Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup in May 2014 with a goal in the second leg of the final against Fulham.

He has played 13 Eredivisie games for NAC Breda since moving to the Netherlands in July and will join Derby on a free transfer.

"We've had him over for a few days and he has impressed," said McClaren

"He has been playing first team in Holland and will have to come in and show us what he can do."

Derby sit third in the Championship, two points outside of the automatic promotion places.