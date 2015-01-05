West Brom: Rob Kelly, Keith Downing and Dean Kiely depart

Joint assistant head coach Downing (left) joined West Brom in 2009, while Dean Kiely became goalkeeper coach in 2010

New West Brom boss Tony Pulis has made changes to his backroom staff, with Rob Kelly, Keith Downing and Dean Kiely all leaving the club.

The coaching trio depart with immediate effect, with Pulis now set to recruit his own staff at The Hawthorns.

Kelly took caretaker charge after Alan Irvine was sacked last week, overseeing the 1-1 draw at West Ham.

"It is obviously sad to say farewell to three popular and respected members of staff," a club statement read.

Kelly and Downing were the club's joint assistant head coaches, while Kiely was goalkeeping coach.

Dave Kemp - who was Pulis' assistant at Stoke and Crystal Palace - is expected to move to The Hawthorns after watching the Baggies' 1-1 draw at Upton Park with Pulis last week.

"Keith and Dean have been here a number of years and took over first-team control in a caretaker capacity during a difficult period last season. They played a key role in stabilising the team," West Brom's director of football administration Richard Garlick added.

"Rob joined at the start of the season and became a valued member of the coaching set-up.

"The club would like to place on record its deep appreciation for the contribution of Keith, Rob and Dean within the coaching structure."

Pulis took over on Thursday and led the club to a 7-0 win against Dover in the FA Cup in his first game at the helm.

West Brom are 17th in the Premier League, one point clear of the drop zone with 18 games remaining.