Watch match highlights as Steven Gerrard books Liverpool's place in round four of the FA Cup with both goals in their 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Gerrard burst into the box to head Liverpool ahead early on but Adebayo Akinfenwa bundled home a first-half equaliser for the hosts.

Wimbledon continued to pour forward and look for a winner but it was a moment of real class from Gerrard that proved the difference between the two sides.