Ryan Inniss recalled by Crystal Palace from Yeovil loan

Ryan Inniss
Ryan Inniss made six appearances for Yeovil during his loan spell

Crystal Palace defender Ryan Inniss has been recalled from his loan spell at Yeovil Town.

The 19-year-old arrived in October on a youth loan and made six appearances.

Inniss made his debut for the League One strugglers in their 1-1 draw with Swindon but was sent off a month later against Preston.

He only played a further two games after returning from suspension, with his final match coming in the 3-0 defeat by Leyton Orient on 29 December.

