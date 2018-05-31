BBC Sport - FA Cup: Everton 1-1 West Ham highlights

Romelu Lukaku fires in a late equaliser as Everton salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw against West Ham in their FA Cup third-round tie at Goodison Park.

James Collins headed home after the break to give the Hammers the lead, but Lukaku volleyed home in injury time to ensure a draw and avoid a fifth successive defeat for the Toffees.

The two teams will meet in a replay at Upton Park next week, with the winner facing either Doncaster or Bristol City away in the fourth round.

Top Stories