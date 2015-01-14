Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Burnley

Sordell and Wallace put Burnley 2-0 ahead

Paulinho, Capoue and Chiriches get first goals of season

Rose completes comeback

Tottenham will host Leicester in fourth round

Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to beat Burnley and set up an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Leicester City.

Marvin Sordell's first-time strike and Ross Wallace's deflected free-kick gave the Clarets an early advantage.

But Paulinho pulled a goal back for the hosts from close range before Etienne Capoue equalised with a firm strike from 20 yards before half-time.

Vlad Chiriches forced in Paulinho's corner and Danny Rose converted Roberto Soldado's low cross to make it 4-2.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino made seven changes to the Spurs team who were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and it looked to have backfired as Burnley took advantage of some poor defending to take a third-minute lead.

Captain Younes Kaboul started only his second match since November and he and central defensive partner Jan Vertonghen were guilty of poor positioning when a long pass from Burnley defender Kieran Tripper was allowed to reach Sordell and the England Under-21 striker struck an instinctive shot beyond Michel Vorm from 18 yards.

The Clarets benefited from a slice of fortune when they doubled their advantage four minutes later.

Benjamin Stambouli brought down David Jones 25 yards out and Wallace's free-kick took a significant deflection off Soldado in the defensive wall on its way into the net.

Ross Wallace scored his second goal of the season to put Burnley 2-0 up

Andros Townsend caused Burnley plenty of problems in the first half and he helped get the home team back into the match.

The England winger's cross was flicked on by Soldado and Paulinho controlled the ball on his chest before volleying beyond Tom Heaton from six yards.

Soldado missed a chance to make it 2-2 when he hit the bar from five yards after swapping passes with Townsend in a swift Spurs counter-attack.

There was a reprieve for Soldado when the equaliser arrived in the 45th minute.

Paulinho failed to control Ben Davies's cross from the left but Capoue arrived from midfield to fire in a fierce shot from 20 yards.

Paulinho was again involved as Tottenham seized control of the match with two goals in four minutes early in the second half.

The Brazilian's corner to the back post was too high for Heaton and Chiricheș used his chest to force the ball over the line at the back post.

Tottenham made it 4-2 when Stambouli's cross-field pass released Soldado and his low ball across the face of goal was perfect for Rose to meet first-time.

Burnley scarcely threatened to get back into the match as Tottenham, who last won the Cup in 1991, maintained their hold on proceedings.

Soldado twice had chances to increase the margin of victory but dragged an ambitious shot wide from 30 yards before firing straight at Heaton after controlling Paulinho's cross from 15 yards out.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We deserved to go through to the next round. It was key to go in at half-time at 2-2. We fixed something from the tactical situation and scored two goals quickly to decide the game.

"The team has shown character and faith. It's important to grow in the group. I am happy they showed character because that is important.

"We're happy with our squad. It's a strong squad and it's important to give all an opportunity to play."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: "We came here to win but it was a game of mistakes from us. We've learnt well over the season but tonight we made too many mistakes.

"There were a number of things that didn't go our way but we can't defend like that at key moments. Eventually if you keep making poor decisions, you get hurt."

Danny Rose got his second goal in three matches to complete Tottenham's scoring

Ross Wallace's deflected free-kick was his second goal of the season

Roberto Soldado has scored four goals in 24 matches this season

Etienne Capoue has scored twice since joining Tottenham from Toulouse for £9m in 2013