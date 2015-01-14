Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Burnley 2.
Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Burnley
- Sordell and Wallace put Burnley 2-0 ahead
- Paulinho, Capoue and Chiriches get first goals of season
- Rose completes comeback
- Tottenham will host Leicester in fourth round
Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to beat Burnley and set up an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Leicester City.
Marvin Sordell's first-time strike and Ross Wallace's deflected free-kick gave the Clarets an early advantage.
But Paulinho pulled a goal back for the hosts from close range before Etienne Capoue equalised with a firm strike from 20 yards before half-time.
Vlad Chiriches forced in Paulinho's corner and Danny Rose converted Roberto Soldado's low cross to make it 4-2.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino made seven changes to the Spurs team who were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and it looked to have backfired as Burnley took advantage of some poor defending to take a third-minute lead.
Captain Younes Kaboul started only his second match since November and he and central defensive partner Jan Vertonghen were guilty of poor positioning when a long pass from Burnley defender Kieran Tripper was allowed to reach Sordell and the England Under-21 striker struck an instinctive shot beyond Michel Vorm from 18 yards.
The Clarets benefited from a slice of fortune when they doubled their advantage four minutes later.
Benjamin Stambouli brought down David Jones 25 yards out and Wallace's free-kick took a significant deflection off Soldado in the defensive wall on its way into the net.
Andros Townsend caused Burnley plenty of problems in the first half and he helped get the home team back into the match.
The England winger's cross was flicked on by Soldado and Paulinho controlled the ball on his chest before volleying beyond Tom Heaton from six yards.
Soldado missed a chance to make it 2-2 when he hit the bar from five yards after swapping passes with Townsend in a swift Spurs counter-attack.
There was a reprieve for Soldado when the equaliser arrived in the 45th minute.
Paulinho failed to control Ben Davies's cross from the left but Capoue arrived from midfield to fire in a fierce shot from 20 yards.
Paulinho was again involved as Tottenham seized control of the match with two goals in four minutes early in the second half.
The Brazilian's corner to the back post was too high for Heaton and Chiricheș used his chest to force the ball over the line at the back post.
Tottenham made it 4-2 when Stambouli's cross-field pass released Soldado and his low ball across the face of goal was perfect for Rose to meet first-time.
Burnley scarcely threatened to get back into the match as Tottenham, who last won the Cup in 1991, maintained their hold on proceedings.
Soldado twice had chances to increase the margin of victory but dragged an ambitious shot wide from 30 yards before firing straight at Heaton after controlling Paulinho's cross from 15 yards out.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We deserved to go through to the next round. It was key to go in at half-time at 2-2. We fixed something from the tactical situation and scored two goals quickly to decide the game.
"The team has shown character and faith. It's important to grow in the group. I am happy they showed character because that is important.
"We're happy with our squad. It's a strong squad and it's important to give all an opportunity to play."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: "We came here to win but it was a game of mistakes from us. We've learnt well over the season but tonight we made too many mistakes.
"There were a number of things that didn't go our way but we can't defend like that at key moments. Eventually if you keep making poor decisions, you get hurt."
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 13Vorm
- 6ChirichesBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDierat 80'minutes
- 4Kaboul
- 5Vertonghen
- 33Davies
- 29Capoue
- 25Stambouli
- 17TownsendSubstituted forOnomahat 76'minutes
- 8Paulinho
- 3RoseSubstituted forChadliat 59'minutes
- 9Soldado
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 15Dier
- 16Naughton
- 18Kane
- 19Dembélé
- 22Chadli
- 47Onomah
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2TrippierSubstituted forReidat 68'minutes
- 4Duff
- 25KeaneBooked at 88mins
- 6Mee
- 7WallaceSubstituted forBoydat 89'minutes
- 37ArfieldBooked at 45mins
- 14JonesSubstituted forMarneyat 76'minutes
- 11Kightly
- 17Sordell
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 3Lafferty
- 8Marney
- 10Ings
- 18Reid
- 21Boyd
- 22Gilks
- 30Barnes
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 24,367
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Burnley 2.
Foul by Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur).
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. George Boyd replaces Ross Wallace.
Booking
Michael Keane (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Keane (Burnley).
Attempt saved. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulinho with a cross.
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli.
Offside, Burnley. Ben Mee tries a through ball, but Marvin Sordell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Eric Dier replaces Vlad Chiriches.
Offside, Burnley. Dean Marney tries a through ball, but Marvin Sordell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Josh Onomah replaces Andros Townsend.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Dean Marney replaces David Jones.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Stambouli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).
Booking
Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur).
Michael Kightly (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ross Wallace (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Steven Reid replaces Kieran Trippier.
Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michel Vorm.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Vlad Chiriches tries a through ball, but Roberto Soldado is caught offside.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Danny Rose.
Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Duff (Burnley).
Attempt blocked. Michael Kightly (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Offside, Burnley. Ross Wallace tries a through ball, but Marvin Sordell is caught offside.
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Burnley 2. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Soldado.
Attempt saved. Michael Kightly (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Burnley 2. Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulinho with a cross following a corner.