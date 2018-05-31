Jay O'Shea scores a late equaliser as Chesterfield battle back to earn an FA Cup replay from a pulsating third-round tie against Scunthorpe.

The Iron led thanks to on-loan Chelsea defender Alex Davey's first senior goal and it was 2-0 just before the break when Lyle Taylor ran through to net after a Ritchie Humphreys error.

Eoin Doyle's penalty - his 22nd goal this season - gave the visitors hope before O'Shea struck to make it 2-2 from a Gary Roberts cross to earn a replay.

