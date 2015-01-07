James McFadden: St Johnstone accept additional ban for gesture

James McFadden has scored two goals in 11 appearances for St Johnstone

St Johnstone's James McFadden will miss three games through suspension after the club accepted his notice of complaint for an offensive gesture.

McFadden was given a two-match ban for the gesture on top of the automatic penalty for the red card he received against Hamilton on Sunday.

The former Scotland star, 31, was sent off for two yellow card offences as Saints lost 1-0 at home on Sunday.

McFadden moved to McDiarmid Park on a short-term deal in October.

He will sit out games against Partick Thistle, Inverness and Aberdeen before being available for a return to Fir Park to face former club Motherwell on 31 January.