BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Arsenal v Liverpool, 2001 final

Archive: Owen brace seals 2001 cup win

Liverpool face Arsenal in the 2001 FA Cup final, the first to be held in Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

As well as being the first FA Cup final to be staged outside of England, it was also the first in which the managers of both teams were from outside the British Isles - Frenchmen Gerard Houllier of Liverpool and Arsenal's Arsene Wenger.

Liverpool were aiming to win the cup for the sixth time and claim their second trophy of the season, following their League Cup triumph in late February.

Top Stories