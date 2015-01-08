Hibernian extend Mark Oxley loan term from Hull City

Mark Oxley is enjoying having a run of games in the Hibernian goal

Hibernian have extended the loan stay of goalkeeper Mark Oxley until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old moved to Easter Road in August on an from Hull City and has since made 23 appearances for Alan Stubbs' side.

"I'm delighted. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Hibs so far, especially with our recent results," said Oxley.

"All the hard work is starting to pay off and is showing with our results and I'm happy to be a part of it."

The Sheffield-born keeper added: "Coming here to Hibs was a great opportunity to play as many games as possible and hopefully I can carry on doing that and helping the team to win.

"I had a taste last season of playing a long spell of games and that was the plan for me with this loan move, so it has been really beneficial."

Stubbs said the goalkeeper has been an asset to the club and describes his loan extension as "great news".

He told the Hibs website: "First and foremost, we would like to thank Steve Bruce and Hull City for enabling us to keep Mark here at Hibernian for the rest of the season.

"Mark has been really good for us so far this season and has provided us with a real presence in goal.

"His performances have been excellent and have merited the loan extension. We're delighted about the extension and so is Mark."