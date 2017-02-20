Fifa rankings

Germany won the 2014 Fifa World Cup

Men's top 20

Last rankings released 15 April 2019

RankCountryPoints
1Belgium 1737
2France 1734
3Brazil1676
4England 1647
5Croatia 1621
6Uruguay1613
7Portugal1607
8Switzerland 1604
9Spain1601
10Denmark1586
11Argentina 1580
12Colombia 1573
13Germany1570
14Sweden1567
15Chile 1559
16Netherlands 1554
17Italy 1550
18Mexico 1549
19Wales 1539
20Poland1535

Rest of UK & Ireland

RankCountryPoints
29Republic of Ireland1484
33 Northern Ireland1481
44Scotland 1430

Leading African nations

African team rankingOverall rankCountryPoints
121 (-7)Tunisia 910
227 (+1)Senegal838
338 (-)Congo DR706
441 (+1)Morocco686
545 (+1)Egypt649

Leading Asian nations

Asian team rankingOverall rankCountryPoints
136 (+4)Australia718
237 (-1)Iran708
357 (+4)South Korea544
461 (-1)Japan521
567 (-) Saudi Arabia 465

Leading European nations

European team rankingOverall rankCountryPoints
11 (-)Germany1558
23 (-) Belgium 1298
35 (-)Portugal1274
46 (-)Switzerland1199
57 (-)France1198

Leading North American nations

North American team rankingOverall rankCountryPoints
115 (-)Mexico989
223 (+2)Costa Rica884
325 (-1)United States873
454 (-2)Jamaica588
555 (-)Panama571

Leading South American nations

South American team rankingOverall rankCountryPoints
12 (-)Brazil1431
25 (-)Argentina1241
39 (-)Chile1135
411 (-)Peru1125
514 (+3) Uruguay1018

Full Fifa World rankings (external site)

Women's top 10

Last rankings released 23 March 2018

RankCountryPoints
1 (-) United States 2115
2 (+1)England2042
3 (-1)Germany2033
4 (+1)Canada2029
5 (+1) France2025
6 (-2)Australia 2018
7 (-) Netherlands 1972
8 (-)Brazil1968
9 (+1)Sweden1963
10 (+1) North Korea1955

Rest of UK & Ireland

RankEuro rankCountryPoints
22 (+1)13Scotland1793
29 (-)18Republic of Ireland1684
34 (+1)21Wales1644
56 (-1)29Northern Ireland1425

Full Fifa Women's World rankings (external site)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC