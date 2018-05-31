BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal, 1992 third round
FA Cup: Wrexham stun Arsenal in 1992
A stunning free-kick from captain Mickey Thomas helps Wrexham to a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the third round of the 1992 FA Cup.
Alan Smith had put the visitors ahead after Paul Merson's cut back, but the former Welsh international full-back's stunning free-kick dragged Wrexham level.
Just two minutes later Steve Watkin fired across David Seaman to give the Fourth Division side victory.