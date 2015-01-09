Stefan Maierhofer: Millwall re-sign Austrian striker for rest of season

Both of Maierhofer's goals for Millwall last season came in their 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough in April

Championship strugglers Millwall have re-signed striker Stefan Maierhofer on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Austrian, who is just under 6ft 8ins tall, had a spell with the Lions at the end of last season, scoring two goals in 11 appearances.

The former Bristol City and Wolves man has spent time with Austrian Bundesliga club SC Wiener Neustadt this term.

Maierhofer could feature against Blackpool on Saturday, but is awaiting international clearance.

He is Millwall manager Ian Holloway's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Paris Cowan-Hall and Dan Harding.

"It's a good feeling coming back here," Maierhofer told the club website.

"I have stayed in touch with the gaffer and in the last few days he has called me every day and said 'come on big man, we need you'."