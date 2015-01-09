Mark Schwarzer made 12 appearances for Chelsea last term, including in their Champions League semi-final

Mark Schwarzer says the chance to play regularly tempted him to leave his role as back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech at Chelsea and join Leicester.

The 42-year-old keeper did not feature for the Blues this term and has signed an 18-month contract with the Foxes.

"It was the draw of being able to be more involved and hopefully being able to play in the Premier League," Schwarzer told BBC East Midlands Today.

"It is a new challenge in my career and a very exciting one."

Schwarzer only played 12 times for Chelsea last season but did appear in both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid and took his tally of Premier League appearances to 508 while Cech was injured.

But with Courtois now first choice and Cech his understudy, Schwarzer said it was the right time to move on.

He is expected to go straight into the side for Saturday's game against Aston Villa, replacing Ben Hamer who has been deputising for the injured Kasper Schmeichel.

Defying the years Mark Schwarzer will become Leicester City's oldest player and oldest debutant if he plays against Aston Villa on Saturday. Kevin Phillips, 40, is currently City's oldest debutant and Joe Calvert, 40 years and 313 days, the oldest player.

"I have come here with the hope of playing football. Everyone wants to play and it us up to the manager to make those decisions," he said. "All you can do is train and work hard every day."

Schwarzer said it was a "straightforward decision" to sign for Leicester and work under Nigel Pearson - a manager who he played alongside at Middlesbrough in the late 1990s.

"I know Nigel pretty well," said Schwarzer.

"I have not had the experience of working with him as a manager, but I played with him and I rate him very highly as a player and a person.

"He has always been very straight, very honest and very hard-working and that's something I have always looked for in myself.

Leicester spirit impresses Schwarzer

"I have signed for 18 months, as a player first and foremost it's about playing football. I still want to play in the Premier League next season.

"I can understand people having a concern about my age - that's normal. Since I was 35, people have been saying I was past it. I think I have proved a lot of people wrong since then and I still believe I can prove people wrong now.

"Ultimately you get judged by your performances."