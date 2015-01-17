Newcastle United 1-2 Southampton

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Southampton 2.
Eljero Elia scored twice as Southampton beat Newcastle to move back above Manchester United into third place.
Dutch forward Elia got his first goal in England when he fired under Tim Krul after James Ward-Prowse's pass.
Newcastle equalised when Saints defender Florin Gardos's clearance hit Yoan Gouffran and spun into the net.
Elia made it 2-1 when his deflected drive beat Krul before Newcastle saw a late penalty appeal dismissed when Jose Fonte handled Emmanuel Riviere's shot.
Elia moved to St Mary's on loan from Werder Bremen at the start of January and helped Ronald Koeman's team to victory over Manchester United on his debut.
That win gave Southampton the edge over United in the race for third place and they followed it up with a fourth consecutive away victory in all competitions.
Netherlands international Elia gave his new club an ideal start at St James' Park by beating two of his compatriots to score his first Southampton goal.
Ward-Prowse's threaded pass released Elia, who held off the challenge from Daryl Janmaat before firing the ball under goalkeeper Krul, who should have saved the shot.
Southampton's previous win at St James' Park came in 1997, when Matt Le Tissier was on the scoresheet.
Fonte went close to doubling the visitors' lead but headed over from Ward-Prowse's swirling free-kick from the right.
Newcastle's John Carver is yet to win a match since taking over as caretaker manager after Alan Pardew left for Crystal Palace on 3 January.
Carver, 50, is a lifelong Newcastle supporter and celebrated on the touchline as the home team equalised thanks to a slice of luck.
Gardos slid to meet Remy Cabella's through-ball but the Southampton defender's clearance hit Gouffran's knee and the ball spun into the unguarded net. It was the Frenchman's first goal in 13 months.
The goal lifted Newcastle and they came close to taking the lead when Cabella's fine chipped pass found Ayoze Perez but the 21-year-old Spaniard's half-volley drifted narrowly wide of Fraser Forster's left-hand post.
Gouffran glanced a header wide from 10 yards after Massadio Haidara's cross and, less than a minute later, Newcastle were behind again.
Substitute Long flicked the ball on for Elia and his low shot beat Krul with the help of a ricochet off Janmaat.
Newcastle defender Paul Dummett headed wide from Jack Colback's corner as the hosts struggled to regain their rhythm.
Southampton striker Graziano Pelle came close to his first goal since December when he headed against the bar from Nathaniel Clyne.
Newcastle were denied a late chance to equalise when a shot from substitute Riviere hit Fonte's arm in the area but referee Robert Madley chose not to award a penalty.
Newcastle caretaker manager John Carver on the penalty decision: "It was an absolutely stonewall penalty. If he had his arms by his side you could argue it was ball to hand but his arms are an L-shape
"Big decisions can cost people livelihoods and jobs but more importantly points."
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "When I got the question pre-season, if they said to me after 22 games you would be third maybe I would be laughing. But we don't steal points, we play good football.
"Of course you need some luck but the spirit is unbelievable, and the confidence, like you saw today, they are confident in themselves. They know exactly what they have to do, and even when we do not play well we keep the organisation and that is the key to being successful."
