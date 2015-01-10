Alan Pardew hails 'maverick' Crystal Palace after Spurs win

Media playback is not supported on this device Pardew says Palace are 'unshackled'

New Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew says his team need more of the "maverick" spirit they showed in beating Tottenham 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Pardew also revealed that Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley sent him a congratulatory text after the win.

He said: "You can't win Premier League games if you're going to be super-disciplined and I felt we needed a bit more maverick behaviour in the team.

"Mike Ashley just said 'great result' and I appreciated that from him."

Pardew - who left Newcastle to take up his post at Palace earlier this month - said that Ashley's message was the first he saw when he turned on his phone, adding "he knows that it was probably the right time for everybody concerned".

With the score 0-0 at half-time, Pardew brought on substitute Adlene Guedioura in place of Barry Bannan before replacing Glenn Murray with Wilfried Zaha after Dwight Gayle's penalty had cancelled out Harry Kane's opener.

"Wilfried came on and gave me exactly the reaction I was looking for. I left him out because I wanted to see what his reaction would be like," Pardew added.

"This is a boy whose confidence, I think, really needs to be rekindled. That will do him no harm today. That 20 minutes was electrifying - for us both, but more for him, really."

It was a weaving run from Zaha that set up Jason Puncheon for Palace's winner. The victory lifted Palace out of the relegation zone and up to 15th - one point above the drop zone.