Italian Serie A
Inter Milan3Genoa1

Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

Nemanja Vidic
Nemanja Vidic was restored to the Inter starting XI for the first time since 9 November

Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini celebrated his first home win since returning to the club as Nemanja Vidic netted his maiden Nerazzurri goal.

Argentina striker Rodrigo Palacio put Inter ahead when he pounced on a rebound after Mauro Icardi's volley.

Fellow Argentine Icardi doubled the lead with a glancing header for his 10th league goal of the season.

Genoa halved the deficit through Armando Izzo but ex-Manchester United defender Vidic headed in from a corner.

The Serbian centre-back, 33, started his first match since early November after falling out of favour following his summer move.

But he returned to help Inter move up to ninth as they extended their unbeaten Serie A run to a fourth match.

Roberto Mancini
But Roberto Mancini did not enjoy every moment of the win - particularly when he was struck in the face by the ball...
Mancini
The former Manchester City boss was floored by a clearance from his own captain Marco Andreolli....
Roberto Mancini
But the 50-year-old did manage to see the funny side

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 14CampagnaroBooked at 85mins
  • 15Vidic
  • 6Andreolli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 13Guarín
  • 18MedelSubstituted forKrhinat 87'minutes
  • 88de Carvalho Andrade LimaSubstituted forObiat 74'minutes
  • 8PalacioSubstituted forKuzmanovicat 66'minutes
  • 11Podolski
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 17Kuzmanovic
  • 20Obi
  • 22Pires Ribeiro
  • 25Mbaye
  • 28Puscas
  • 30Carrizo
  • 44Krhin
  • 46Berni
  • 54Donkor
  • 90M'Vila
  • 91Shaqiri

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 5Izzo
  • 8Burdisso
  • 4De MaioBooked at 71mins
  • 21Andrade dos Santos
  • 88RincónSubstituted forFetfatzidisat 80'minutes
  • 91BertolacciBooked at 82minsSubstituted forFacundo Costaat 84'minutes
  • 13Antonelli
  • 24Falque
  • 32MatriSubstituted forKuckaat 52'minutes
  • 16Lestienne

Substitutes

  • 3Antonini
  • 18Fetfatzidis
  • 20Facundo Costa
  • 23Lamanna
  • 33Kucka
  • 38Mandragora
  • 40Prisco
  • 69Sturaro
  • 87Rosi
Referee:
Carmine Russo
Attendance:
37,525

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Genoa 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Genoa 1.

Attempt saved. Maxime Lestienne (Genoa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edenilson.

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Fredy Guarín.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Iago Falque (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by René Krhin (Inter Milan).

Armando Izzo (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 3, Genoa 1. Nemanja Vidic (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Edenilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. René Krhin replaces Gary Medel because of an injury.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Armando Izzo.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 2, Genoa 1. Armando Izzo (Genoa) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Tino Costa (Genoa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan).

Juraj Kucka (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Tino Costa replaces Andrea Bertolacci.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Luca Antonelli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Zdravko Kuzmanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa).

Marco Andreolli (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Antonelli (Genoa).

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Nemanja Vidic.

Attempt blocked. Maxime Lestienne (Genoa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Ioannis Fetfatzidis replaces Tomás Rincón.

Foul by Marco Andreolli (Inter Milan).

Iago Falque (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Edenilson (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joel Obi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Maxime Lestienne (Genoa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Antonelli.

Foul by Zdravko Kuzmanovic (Inter Milan).

Tomás Rincón (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lukas Podolski (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Joel Obi replaces Hernanes.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th January 2015

Top Stories

Related to this story