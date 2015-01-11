Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Genoa 1.
Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa
-
- From the section European Football
Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini celebrated his first home win since returning to the club as Nemanja Vidic netted his maiden Nerazzurri goal.
Argentina striker Rodrigo Palacio put Inter ahead when he pounced on a rebound after Mauro Icardi's volley.
Fellow Argentine Icardi doubled the lead with a glancing header for his 10th league goal of the season.
Genoa halved the deficit through Armando Izzo but ex-Manchester United defender Vidic headed in from a corner.
The Serbian centre-back, 33, started his first match since early November after falling out of favour following his summer move.
But he returned to help Inter move up to ninth as they extended their unbeaten Serie A run to a fourth match.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 14CampagnaroBooked at 85mins
- 15Vidic
- 6Andreolli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13Guarín
- 18MedelSubstituted forKrhinat 87'minutes
- 88de Carvalho Andrade LimaSubstituted forObiat 74'minutes
- 8PalacioSubstituted forKuzmanovicat 66'minutes
- 11Podolski
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 17Kuzmanovic
- 20Obi
- 22Pires Ribeiro
- 25Mbaye
- 28Puscas
- 30Carrizo
- 44Krhin
- 46Berni
- 54Donkor
- 90M'Vila
- 91Shaqiri
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 5Izzo
- 8Burdisso
- 4De MaioBooked at 71mins
- 21Andrade dos Santos
- 88RincónSubstituted forFetfatzidisat 80'minutes
- 91BertolacciBooked at 82minsSubstituted forFacundo Costaat 84'minutes
- 13Antonelli
- 24Falque
- 32MatriSubstituted forKuckaat 52'minutes
- 16Lestienne
Substitutes
- 3Antonini
- 18Fetfatzidis
- 20Facundo Costa
- 23Lamanna
- 33Kucka
- 38Mandragora
- 40Prisco
- 69Sturaro
- 87Rosi
- Referee:
- Carmine Russo
- Attendance:
- 37,525
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Genoa 1.
Attempt saved. Maxime Lestienne (Genoa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edenilson.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Fredy Guarín.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Iago Falque (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by René Krhin (Inter Milan).
Armando Izzo (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Genoa 1. Nemanja Vidic (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Edenilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. René Krhin replaces Gary Medel because of an injury.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 2, Genoa 1. Armando Izzo (Genoa) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Tino Costa (Genoa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan).
Juraj Kucka (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Tino Costa replaces Andrea Bertolacci.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Luca Antonelli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Zdravko Kuzmanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa).
Marco Andreolli (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Antonelli (Genoa).
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Nemanja Vidic.
Attempt blocked. Maxime Lestienne (Genoa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Ioannis Fetfatzidis replaces Tomás Rincón.
Foul by Marco Andreolli (Inter Milan).
Iago Falque (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Edenilson (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joel Obi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Maxime Lestienne (Genoa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Antonelli.
Foul by Zdravko Kuzmanovic (Inter Milan).
Tomás Rincón (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lukas Podolski (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Joel Obi replaces Hernanes.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.