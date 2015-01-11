Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

From the section

Nemanja Vidic was restored to the Inter starting XI for the first time since 9 November

Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini celebrated his first home win since returning to the club as Nemanja Vidic netted his maiden Nerazzurri goal.

Argentina striker Rodrigo Palacio put Inter ahead when he pounced on a rebound after Mauro Icardi's volley.

Fellow Argentine Icardi doubled the lead with a glancing header for his 10th league goal of the season.

Genoa halved the deficit through Armando Izzo but ex-Manchester United defender Vidic headed in from a corner.

The Serbian centre-back, 33, started his first match since early November after falling out of favour following his summer move.

But he returned to help Inter move up to ninth as they extended their unbeaten Serie A run to a fourth match.

But Roberto Mancini did not enjoy every moment of the win - particularly when he was struck in the face by the ball...

The former Manchester City boss was floored by a clearance from his own captain Marco Andreolli....

But the 50-year-old did manage to see the funny side