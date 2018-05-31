BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: York City v Arsenal, 1985 fourth round

FA Cup memories: York topple Gunners

In January 1985, York City took on the might of First Division Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Conditions were tricky at Bootham Crescent, with local volunteers being drafted in on the morning of the fixture to clear away the snow and ice.

The only goal of a dramatic game came from the penalty spot, in the final minute of the match. Keith Houchen slotted home to send the home crowd into raptures.

York went on to draw 1-1 with Liverpool at Bootham Crescent in the fifth round, but lost 7-0 in the replay at Anfield four days later in what was the club's record cup defeat.

