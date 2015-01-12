Cardiff City: No bid for Marshall, says Everton's Roberto Martinez

David Marshall has won 16 caps for Scotland since making his debut in 2004

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has dismissed speculation linking his side with a bid for Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall.

Following a calf injury to first-choice keeper Tim Howard on Boxing Day, Martinez has been looking to sign cover in that position.

But the former Swansea boss denied any interest in Scotland international Marshall, who is currently ruled out with an ankle injury.

"No - nothing at all," said Martinez.

The Spaniard did confirm he had made enquiries about goalkeepers this month, adding: "It is something we have done for a while now, but nothing has been conclusive or done in a way that we can announce any names.

"I'm not interested in bringing in a short-term goalkeeper - we'll look at the options, but if we bring in anyone, it has to be someone who can stay with us for the long term."

Marshall missed Cardiff's 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday because of an ankle injury.

Bluebirds manager Russell Slade is hopeful the former Celtic player could return to training later this week, but is braced for a longer absence.

"We kept it quiet, but David pulled out of training on Friday with a recurrence of an ankle problem," said Slade.

"He had a similar problem a week or two ago.

"Even when the ankle was strapped he was struggling to kick the ball. That was the biggest problem."

Marshall signed for Cardiff City in the summer of 2009, leaving then League One club Norwich City.

The 29-year-old signed a new contract in February, 2014, keeping him at Cardiff City Stadium until 2018.