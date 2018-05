Everton come from 2-0 down to defeat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at Wembley in the 1966 FA Cup final.

Goals from Jim McCalliog and David Ford put the Owls ahead before two from Mike Trebilcock levelled the game.

The winner came when Gerry Young allowed the ball to slip under his foot and Derek Temple ran on to score.

