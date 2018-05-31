BBC Sport remembers Ipswich Town and Southampton's 1970s FA Cup glory days before their third-round replay on Wednesday.

Guided by the voice of The Sweeney actor Dennis Waterman, relive an era of Mick Channon's sideburns and John Wark's moustache - when the Saints won the Cup in 1976 and the Tractor Boys were victorious in 1978.

The two sides replay at Portman Road after a 1-1 draw at St Mary's, with a home fourth-round tie against Crystal Palace awaiting the winners.

Available to UK users only.