BBC Sport - FA Cup: Relive Ipswich Town and Southampton's glory days

Ipswich & Saints' FA Cup glory days

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport remembers Ipswich Town and Southampton's 1970s FA Cup glory days before their third-round replay on Wednesday.

Guided by the voice of The Sweeney actor Dennis Waterman, relive an era of Mick Channon's sideburns and John Wark's moustache - when the Saints won the Cup in 1976 and the Tractor Boys were victorious in 1978.

The two sides replay at Portman Road after a 1-1 draw at St Mary's, with a home fourth-round tie against Crystal Palace awaiting the winners.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Ipswich & Saints' FA Cup glory days

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories