BBC Sport - FA Cup: Everton's Romelu Lukaku scores in extra time

Lukaku gives Everton extra-time lead

Romelu Lukaku scores in extra time to give Everton a 2-1 lead against West Ham United in their third-round replay at Upton Park.

The Hammers took the lead through Enner Valencia's strike, before Everton went down to 10 men when Aiden McGeady was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Kevin Mirallas scored a brilliant free-kick to equalise for Everton and send the game into extra time.

The Hammers went on to win the thrilling tie 9-8 on penalties, with the match finishing 2-2 after extra time.

