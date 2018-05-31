BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Ham-Everton shootout in full
Watch all 20 penalties as West Ham progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating 10-man Everton 9-8 on penalties in a thrilling cup tie.
After it finished 2-2 at the end of extra-time in an amazing match, the third-round replay went to a shootout.
Hammers goalkeeper Adrian threw off his goalkeeping gloves and calmly converted the 20th penalty after compatriot Joel Robles hit the crossbar with his attempt.