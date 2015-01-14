West Ham goalkeeper Adrian scores the winning penalty as his side beat Everton in a thrilling FA Cup tie.

Enner Valencia put the hosts ahead when he collected Andy Carroll's pass and shot past away goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Everton had Aiden McGeady sent off for two bookable offences, but equalised with Kevin Mirallas's free-kick.

Romelu Lukaku put the Toffees ahead in extra time after Mirallas's fine run, but Carlton Cole's close-range finish took the game to penalties, where West Ham won 9-8.

