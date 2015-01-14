Clarke Carlisle 'getting stronger each day' after lorry collision

Burnley fans held a minute's applause for Carlisle at the Boxing Day match against Liverpool

Clarke Carlisle's wife says the former footballer is "getting better and stronger each day" as he continues his recovery from a collision with a lorry on 22 December.

"Thank you again for asking after Clarke. He is getting better & stronger each day," tweeted Gemma Carlisle.

She also confirmed her husband is awake in a reply to another Twitter user.

The 35-year-old was seriously injured in the incident on the A64, near York, and remains in hospital in Leeds.

Centre-back Carlisle made more than 500 appearances during 16 years as a player with nine clubs - Blackpool, QPR, Leeds United, Watford, Luton (loan), Burnley, Preston (loan), York and Northampton.

He combined the later years of his career with his position as the chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association after succeeding Chris Powell in the role in November 2010.

He retired from playing in 2013 after Northampton were beaten by Bradford in the League Two play-off final and relinquished his PFA post last year.