Sam Clucas strikes twice in extra time as Chesterfield overcome Scunthorpe United to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 18 years.

Clucas's goals set up a fourth-round trip to Derby County.

The last time Chesterfield qualified for round four, in 1997, they went on they reached the semi-finals where they lost to Middlesbrough.

