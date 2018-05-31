BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chesterfield 2-0 Scunthorpe (aet) highlights

Chesterfield 2-0 Scunthorpe (aet)

Sam Clucas strikes twice in extra time as Chesterfield overcome Scunthorpe United to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 18 years.

Clucas's goals set up a fourth-round trip to Derby County.

The last time Chesterfield qualified for round four, in 1997, they went on they reached the semi-finals where they lost to Middlesbrough.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Chesterfield 2-0 Scunthorpe (aet)

Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

Liverpool will fly at Real Madrid - Lawrenson

Video

World Cup moments: Suarez sends England home - 2014

Video

Nobody expected us to be here - Klopp

Top Stories