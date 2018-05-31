Hugo Rodallega's penalty earns Fulham an FA Cup shootout win over Wolves on a freezing cold night at Molineux, which deteriorated into a fierce snowstorm in extra time.

Cauley Woodrow gave Fulham the lead, before Dave Edwards and Rajiv van La Parra made it 2-1 to Wolves, but Woodrow's second forced extra time.

Edwards gave Wolves an extra-time lead, but Ross McCormack's last-minute penalty took the tie to spot kicks.

Fulham converted all five in the shootout to secure a fourth-round trip to Sunderland.