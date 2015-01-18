Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3.
Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
- Real Madrid maintain one-point lead at the top of La Liga
- Ronaldo scores 35th and 36th goals of the season
- Bale registers his ninth goal of league campaign
- Real win for 14th time in last 15 league games
Fifa Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid comfortably won at Getafe to maintain their one-point La Liga advantage.
Ronaldo won the award - given to the world footballer of the year - on Monday and fired in an opener after Karim Benzema's pull-back.
Gareth Bale added a second four minutes later when he prodded the ball home from James Rodriguez's cross.
Rodriguez was again involved in Real's third as Ronaldo headed his cross in.
The Portugal international has now scored 36 times in 2014-15 for Real, who have won 14 of their last 15 league matches after losing two of their first three games at the start of the season.
At the final whistle, Real moved four points ahead of Barcelona, although that was then reduced back to one point when Luis Enrique's side beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-0.
Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the last 16 by Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but dominated against Getafe.
The strugglers, without a league win since 31 October, only created one chance when Alvaro Vazquez fired against the post from Alex Felip's low cross late on.
|The goals keep coming for Cristiano
|Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 28 goals in La Liga this term, double the total scored by the entire Getafe team.
But for Carlo Ancelotti's Real they had to be patient before they could open the scoring.
Marcelo shot just over, Toni Kroos hit the crossbar and Getafe goalkeeper Jordi Codina saved shots from Benzema, Isco and James Rodriguez.
Nevertheless, the deserved opener came on 63 minutes with a brilliant team goal as Isco and Rodriguez combined to free Benzema and the Frenchman produced an exquisite piece of skill on the byline to cut the ball back for Ronaldo to score.
Welshman Bale netted soon afterwards, with a finish from the outside of his left foot, before Ronaldo's header completed the victory.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Codina
- 2Ruano Delgado
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 4Velázquez MaldonadoBooked at 31mins
- 3LagoBooked at 64mins
- 22Rodríguez Villamuela
- 17Castro
- 14Sánchez GilSubstituted forKarim Yodaat 73'minutes
- 6Cruz CamposSubstituted forFelip Selmaat 83'minutes
- 10SarabiaSubstituted forHinestrozaat 56'minutes
- 9Vázquez García
Substitutes
- 1López Pérez
- 11Karim Yoda
- 12Arroyo
- 18Escudero
- 20Valera
- 23Hinestroza
- 36Felip Selma
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 15Carvajal
- 2Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 82'minutes
- 23IscoSubstituted forKhediraat 78'minutes
- 8KroosBooked at 34minsSubstituted forIllarramendiat 82'minutes
- 10RodríguezBooked at 61mins
- 11Bale
- 9Benzema
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Khedira
- 13Navas
- 14Hernández
- 18Nacho
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 24Illarramendi
- 26Medrán
- Referee:
- Pedro Jesús Pérez Montero
- Attendance:
- 11,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emiliano Velázquez (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Asier Illarramendi (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Álex Felip (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Emiliano Velázquez tries a through ball, but Yoda is caught offside.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Asier Illarramendi.
Attempt blocked. Álex Felip (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Iker Casillas.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Nacho.
Álvaro Vázquez (Getafe) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Álex Felip.
Attempt missed. Álex Felip (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Álex Felip replaces Sammir.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Asier Illarramendi replaces Toni Kroos.
Goal!
Goal! Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Sami Khedira replaces Isco.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Yoda (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexis (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Yoda replaces Pedro León.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fredy Hinestroza (Getafe).
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emiliano Velázquez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Fredy Hinestroza (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Diego Castro.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Castro (Getafe).
Goal!
Goal! Getafe 0, Real Madrid 2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a fast break.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Roberto Lago (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.