Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid

Fifa Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid comfortably won at Getafe to maintain their one-point La Liga advantage.

Ronaldo won the award - given to the world footballer of the year - on Monday and fired in an opener after Karim Benzema's pull-back.

Gareth Bale added a second four minutes later when he prodded the ball home from James Rodriguez's cross.

Rodriguez was again involved in Real's third as Ronaldo headed his cross in.

The Portugal international has now scored 36 times in 2014-15 for Real, who have won 14 of their last 15 league matches after losing two of their first three games at the start of the season.

At the final whistle, Real moved four points ahead of Barcelona, although that was then reduced back to one point when Luis Enrique's side beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-0.

Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the last 16 by Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but dominated against Getafe.

The strugglers, without a league win since 31 October, only created one chance when Alvaro Vazquez fired against the post from Alex Felip's low cross late on.

The goals keep coming for Cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 28 goals in La Liga this term, double the total scored by the entire Getafe team.

But for Carlo Ancelotti's Real they had to be patient before they could open the scoring.

Marcelo shot just over, Toni Kroos hit the crossbar and Getafe goalkeeper Jordi Codina saved shots from Benzema, Isco and James Rodriguez.

Nevertheless, the deserved opener came on 63 minutes with a brilliant team goal as Isco and Rodriguez combined to free Benzema and the Frenchman produced an exquisite piece of skill on the byline to cut the ball back for Ronaldo to score.

Welshman Bale netted soon afterwards, with a finish from the outside of his left foot, before Ronaldo's header completed the victory.

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored 37 La Liga goals between them this season

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid for £85.3m from Tottenham in September 2013

Getafe are only three points above bottom-placed Granada and have not won in La Liga since October

Real Madrid had 24 efforts at goal, but could only score three times

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti missed out on this year's coach of the year award, despite being nominated